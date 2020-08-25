Shelton Capital Management Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 869,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $395,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.68. 146,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.23 and a 200-day moving average of $425.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

