Shelton Capital Management Has $4.49 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre stock traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,066. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.46.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.