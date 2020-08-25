Shelton Capital Management Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 227.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 924,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,423. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

