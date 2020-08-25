Shelton Capital Management Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 6,098,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

