Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,379,000 after purchasing an additional 132,164 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.22. 6,380,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

