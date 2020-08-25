Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 6,203,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $117.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

