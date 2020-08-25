Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,800 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $139.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,755,165. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

