Shelton Capital Management Sells 65,833 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,833 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $201.67. 5,100,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,672. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

