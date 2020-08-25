Shelton Capital Management Sells 6,762 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. 1,379,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

