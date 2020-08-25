ShowHand 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,370.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $35,541.43 and $1,370.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00126257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.01686206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00189522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00149507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

