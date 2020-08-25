SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.97. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 23,493 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

