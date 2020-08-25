Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 273561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

