Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Shares Up 1.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp (CVE:VIPR) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 31,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 85,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company holds interest in three mineral concessions totaling 35,598 hectares that comprise part of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

