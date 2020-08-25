SingularDTV Hits 1-Day Volume of $356,444.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $6.15 million and $356,444.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

