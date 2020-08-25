SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0641 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, Kucoin and Liqui. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and $2.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,550,966 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Liqui, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

