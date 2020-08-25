Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.55

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 1197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sitime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,557,561 shares of company stock valued at $83,438,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,318,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

