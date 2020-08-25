SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.12

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 94250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SLAM Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLAM Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.