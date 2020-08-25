Smith & Wesson Brands’ (SWBI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of SWBI traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 156,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

