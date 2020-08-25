SnapCoin (SNPC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88,418.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SNPC is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.