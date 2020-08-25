Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.75 ($14.92).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Softcat to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,327 ($17.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,396 ($18.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.67.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

