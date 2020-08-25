Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.18 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Solana has a market capitalization of $98.83 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00027459 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.86 or 0.05580478 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,621,986 coins and its circulating supply is 31,737,802 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.