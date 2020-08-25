Somerset Group LLC Acquires 11,004 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 916,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,888. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

