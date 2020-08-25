Somerset Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,481,000 after acquiring an additional 148,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

