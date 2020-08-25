SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,988,648 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.99% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $128,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,505,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $162,367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,592,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,864,000 after purchasing an additional 762,154 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 689,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 213,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. 417,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

