SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Trimmed by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 20.0% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $282.70. 389,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

