SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 88,285.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,806,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,791,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 17.70% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $458,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $15,360,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,663. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

