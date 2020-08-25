SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.58 and last traded at $74.58. Approximately 898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1,047.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

