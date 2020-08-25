SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 53,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,390. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

