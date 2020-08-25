SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 2.18% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XPH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

