Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.15

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.15 and last traded at $143.11, with a volume of 1634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

