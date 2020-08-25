Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.72. Approximately 17,634,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,188,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

