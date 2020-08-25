State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,641 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $454,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

