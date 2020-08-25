State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of HubSpot worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $284.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.37 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

