State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Whirlpool by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

