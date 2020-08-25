State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,431 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Hasbro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Barclays lowered their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

