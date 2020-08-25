Stealth Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $5,096.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006009 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034729 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,740,449 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

