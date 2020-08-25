Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $157,251.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00009185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,444.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.02426805 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00654181 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003992 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,970,427 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.