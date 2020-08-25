Stephen Ian Jenkins Acquires 126,000 Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,171.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.49. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

