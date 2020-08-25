Steve Ming Lo Sells 1,344 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $22,848.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at $708,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,105.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $47,781.25.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 37,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $11,874,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

