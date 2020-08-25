Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.20

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.20 and traded as low as $27.23. Stobart Group shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 670,363 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.20.

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.