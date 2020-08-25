Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 25th (AACAY, GLPG, MNTA, NPTN, NTR, ODFL, OTSKY, POR, RBGLY, ROAD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 25th:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $52.50 price target on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. BofA Securities currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

