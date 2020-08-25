Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 25th (BBI, BZUN, CCHWF, COGNY, FBRX, FTHM, FVE, ITW, KOPN, MANH)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 25th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN). They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE). They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Aegis started coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL). They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL). They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

