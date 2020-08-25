Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 25th (ADMP, AGPYY, ALEC, ALPMY, AMH, AMRN, ANDE, BKI, BLDR, CRWD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 25th:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $78.00 to $85.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $27.00 to $33.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $130.00.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $49.00.

Truist Securiti started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $145.00 to $152.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $21.00.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price increased by Truist from $23.00 to $30.00.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by FBN Securities from $265.00 to $300.00.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $12.00 to $10.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $99.00.

