Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 830 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 655% compared to the average daily volume of 110 put options.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 175.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 873.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.