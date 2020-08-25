Stokes Family Office LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.52. The company had a trading volume of 944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.