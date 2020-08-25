STPT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. STPT has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00128390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01683588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00193348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

