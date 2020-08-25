Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 9%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 157,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 93,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

