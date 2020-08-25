Streamr DATAcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Binance and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00128164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.07 or 0.01711303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00192812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00154032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex, HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Coinone and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

