Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 310000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

