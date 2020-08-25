STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.08

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $280.08 and traded as low as $215.00. STV Group shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $104.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.08.

In other STV Group news, insider Ian Steele purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £3,680 ($4,808.57).

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

